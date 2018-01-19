Time to break silence on Palestine, Yemen

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – This week’s Tehran Friday prayers Imam slammed Islamic world’s silence over the situation of Palestinian and Yemeni people, saying the Muslim world needs more courage to speak out against their enemies.

Referring to the recent 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) in Tehran which ended on Wednesday, Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani pointed out “Muslims need to break their silence on Yemen and Palestine, adding “the Islamic world needs more courage and solidarity.”

The senior cleric stated “enemies have surrounded this country and their goal is to eliminate Islam,” calling on Iranians “to unite around the leader.”

Tehran Friday Prayers provincial Imam also expressed his condolences to the families of Iranian crew members, who lost their lives after their oil tanker collided with a Chines freighter off the east coast of China earlier this month.

