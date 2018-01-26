Enemies after disappointing nation: cleric

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said at Tehran Firday prayers that the enemies of the Islamic Establishment are after making Iranian people disappointed.

“Less than two months is left of this year, which was dubbed as the year for resistance economy and production. I call the officials to pay attention to the mass’s problems instead of caring about marginal issues,” said Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami on Friday.

The interim leader of Tehran’s weekly rituals made the remarks while addressing the prayers convened at the grand Imam Khomeini mosalla in Tehran.

“Continuing this Revolution is possible through exercising the guidelines of Imam Khomeini and the true interpreter of Imam’s thought is Ayatollah Khamenei who has understood the late imam wholeheartedly,” said the cleric.

“The Islamic Revolution is truly the biggest grace of God for the world and the dear people of our country, with many benefits like the rule of religion, independence, the rule of people over their fate, security, national self-esteem, and tens of others merits,” asserted the member of the experts assembly of Iran.

“The saying that our enemies have passed the phase of plotting for toppling the Islamic Establishment does not fit the facts and everybody should know that the enemies will never quit thinking about this and one of their newest plots is creating disappointment and pessimism,” warned the cleric.

