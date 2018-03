TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran condemned suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul strongly during Nowruz festivities.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi announced the above statement and sympathized with the government and people of Afghanistan and also family of victims in this tragic incident.

Yesterday, a suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed at least 26 people and wounded 18, the report concluded.

