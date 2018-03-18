Iran to continue with ‘dignified constructive interaction’ with world

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani said Sun. that the country would carry on with its agenda on ‘dignified, constructive interaction’ with the world regardless of any undermining efforts by US or some regional states.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani gave a rundown on the country’s various achievements in the almost ending Iranian fiscal year. He noted that the country’s overall imports and exports figures this year were satisfying, dismissing any concerns and stressing that the trend would continue the same way for the next fiscal year starting on March 21.

He gave particular attention to the country’s gas production at South Pars oilfield, which has doubled in the past four years, from 285 million cubic meters to 555m.

Rouhani then touched upon foreign policy, saying that countries hostile to the Islamic Republic experienced unprecedented defeats in their attempts at undermining Iran. He referred to the Iran nuclear deal, and implicitly singled out Washington as the one side to the agreement that was isolated and pitted against the world due to their lack of commitment under the deal.

The president then noted the US’ defeat at the UN Security Council for their ‘clumsy’ attempt to accuse Iran of human rights violation, and the Yemen-related case against Iran which also failed to bring the West any satisfaction as the anti-Iran UK-drafted resolution was vetoed and replaced by Russia.

Rouhani further pointed out to yet another US’ failure in the face of the international community as President Donald Trump’s decision to relocate US embassy to Jerusalem came under harsh criticism by the world’s public opinion and the whole Islamic world.

The president also commended the measures and efforts that finally brought the ISIL terrorist group down to its knees.

“We will continue to focus on regional stability as a key objective, and hope to achieve even more successes at regional security and our relations with the world,” president Rouhani said.

He further stressed that the country would continue its constructive interaction with the world, regardless of what the US and some ‘small’ countries in the region would decide.

“We will not jeopardize our national interests under any circumstances,” Rouhani vowed.

