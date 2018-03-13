Trump fires Tillerson, selects Pompeo as new Secretary of State

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) –Rex Tillerson was fired as secretary of State on Tuesday, ending a tumultuous tenure as America's top diplomat that was marked by a series of public disagreements with his boss — President Donald Trump.

Trump said he will nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive and Deputy CIA Director Gina Haspel to run the spy agency. She would become the first woman to do so.

The Washington Post first reported the news, which the president quickly confirmed in a tweet. Tillerson found out about his firing through Trump's tweet Tuesday morning, NBC News reported, citing a senior State Department official.

State Department spokesman Steve Goldstein said Tillerson had no plans to leave. He "did not speak to the president this morning and is unaware of the reason" for his firing, the spokesman added.

Trump later told reporters that he disagreed with Tillerson on some issues including Iran's nuclear deal (JCPOA) and feels he "will be much happier now."