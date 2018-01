TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson discussed on Saturday during a phone call the development of the political settlement for crisis in Syria.

Lavrov and Tillerson focused on the situation in Syria, including issues of stability in the country’s north and promotion of the UN-brokered peace settlement, to which the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, due to be convened in Sochi, will contribute to, as it will bring together a wide range of participants, the ministry said.

SANA/MNA