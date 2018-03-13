Sadat congregation uniting Shia and Sunni Muslims

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – First congregation of Sadat (the descendents of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)), was held in the Iranian capital city of Tehran to convene Sadat in a meeting. Mohseneh E’jaz a 23-year-old Sadat from Austria, in an interview with Taqrib News Agency (TNA), stressed the encouraging aspect of the meeting for both Shia and Sunni Muslims. He called for appropriate notification of the event to let the world know about it and speed up the spread of the idea.