Guarantor states to gather on March 16 for next Astana process

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Foreign ministers of the guarantor states of the cessation of hostilities in Syria (Russia, Iran and Turkey) will gather on March 16 for the next Astana peace process, Kazakh FM press service has reported.

“During the talks, the participants plan to analyze the results reached over the first year of interaction on regulating the situation in Syria, as well as to establish further joint actions. Before the meeting, on March 15, it is planned to hold a meeting of senior officials, as well as the joint working group and working group on releasing detainees/hostages, transferring bodies of those dead and searching for those lost,” says the message published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

It is noted that the meeting of the ministers in Astana is planned to be without the observers and Syrian sides.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General Staffan de Mistura will be invited to the meeting.

