Palestine’s ambassador to Tehran meets with Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with the Palestinian ambassador to Iran Salah Al-Zawawi in Tehran on Saturday morning.

Bilateral relations, cooperation, the issue of Quds (Jerusalem), Trump’s measures against Palestinian cause, and resistance against occupying forces were among the issues discussed by the two diplomats.

Also the two officials exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East.

“Since three centuries ago, there was a Western plan, led by an alliance of Americans and Zionists, and this alliance was able to establish a fake regime on the holy land of Palestine,” the Palestinian envoy to Tehran forwarded a message to the Democracy Party of Iran, on Friday.

