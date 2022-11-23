Iran, Bulgaria hold joint committee for economic coopertation

The Managing Director of the Road and Urban Development Ministry for commercialization affairs Amin Tarfa'a and the Director of European Coordination and International Cooperation Nadezhda Buhova took part in the meeting.

Four specialized working groups attended the meeting to prepare a document for joint cooperation commission.

The 19th joint summit of economic cooperation between Iran and Bulgaria was held in 2018. The 20th round of this summit is scheduled to be held in the near future between the two countries.

SKH/MNA 5638415