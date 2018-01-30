Iranians driving license to be valid in Armenia

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia says that efforts have been made to reach an agreement on the exchange of driving licenses between Iran and Armenia.

Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi said on Tuesday that Iran and Armenia have been discussing recognizing each other’s driving licenses.

He added that he recently met with Armenian police chief to discuss expanding cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies. He said that one of the topics discussed during the meeting was signing a MoU for exchange of driving licenses between the two countries and providing special facilities to Iranian tourists traveling to Armenia.

He went on to say, “It was also agreed that cooperation between the two countries’ police officials would be further enhanced through exchange of law enforcement delegations.”



SP/ IRN/ 82813968