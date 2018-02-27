No military solution to crisis in Yemen

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says there is no military solution to the crisis in Yemen, adding that Iran believes the crisis only will be resolved through political dialogue.

Gholamali Khoshroo made the remarks on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting on Monday to decide to extend the arms embargo on Yemen, which ended in a diplomatic victory for Russia, dealing a blow to the British-drafted resolution and the United States.

Iran's envoy to the United Nations said that the aim of the United States’ stance is to cover the crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen.

Khoshroo added that Iran rejects the US false claims that Iran handed over weapons to Yemen, emphasizing that those claims are aimed at helping the aggressors.

Iran UN envoy also stated that the war in Yemen is going on with American and British weapons, which have plunged the country into a crisis.

Khoshroo went on to say that there is no military solution to the crisis in Yemen, adding that Iran believes in a political solution.

Iran's envoy to the United Nations added that the United States wanted to use the UN Security Council meeting to put pressure on Iran, but failed due to Russia’s veto.

