US repetitively fails to get UNSC action on Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Referring to the US failed attempt to pass an anti-Iran resolution at UNSC meeting on Monday, Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi says that the US has repeatedly failed to call out Iran to the UN Security Council during the past year.

There was a UN Security Council meeting on Monday to decide to extend the arms embargo on Yemen, which ended in a diplomatic victory for Russia, dealing a blow to the British-drafted resolution and the United States. The US-backed resolution was aimed at condemning Iran for alleged role in providing weapons to Ansarullah Movement in Yemen.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs made the remarks on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran dubbed ‘National Conference on Water Diplomacy and West Asian Hydrosphere Opportunities’ on Tuesday.

Referring to the US failed attempt at UN Security Council meeting yesterday, Araghchi said “I think that the bias in the allegations incorporated in report to the Security Council by the Committee pursuant to the resolution on arms embargo on Yemen was clear.”

He added “the Security Council's sanctions committee was judging even before it approached Iran to hear our words, and the level of influence of others in this report was clear.”

Araghchi went on to add “they wanted to pass a resolution condemning Iran, but they were unsuccessful, indicating US failure to bring Iran to UN Security Council once again.”

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs also noted “during the past year, the US government, under the pretext of Iran’s missiles and recent riots, has repeatedly tried to bring Iran to the Security Council once more, but it has failed every time.”

Araghchi stressed that Iran will continue its policies in the region according to its national interests.

KI/4238524