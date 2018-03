TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held a phone conversation over a number of issues.

During Thursday talks, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues including the Caspian Seal legal regime.

Russia’s latest move to veto the United Nation Security Council resolution on Yemen was also among the main topics discussed by the two sides.

