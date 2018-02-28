France’s words, behavior do not match

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Referring to French Foreign minister’s upcoming visit to Iran, Ali Akbar Velayati said Wednesday that Iran do not trust French government’s approach towards the nuclear deal.

On the sidelines of the meeting between Ali Akbar Velayati and Syria's Minister of Religious Endowments Mohammed Abdul Sattar and his accompanying delegation comprised of Syrian clerics in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon, the Leader’s top advisor told reporters that Russia’s action in vetoing the British-drafted resolution in UN Security Council meeting on Monday was of great importance.

He further added that what Russia did in the UN Security Council meeting showed that Iran and Russia relation is strategic.

There was a UN Security Council meeting on Monday to decide to extend the arms embargo on Yemen, which ended in a diplomatic victory for Russia, dealing a blow to the British-drafted resolution and the United States. The US-backed resolution was aimed at condemning Iran for alleged role in providing weapons to Ansarullah Movement in Yemen.

Velayati further stated that he had had a good meeting with the Syrian minister of endowments and his accompanying delegation, saying the exchange of visits between the officials of the two sides would strengthen the bilateral relations between them.

The Leader’s top aide went on to tell the reporters that the resistance movement will continue to resist against the US and Israel.

In response to a question regarding the US and Saudi Arabia’s imminent nuclear agreement, Velayati said that Saudis never decide on their own and they decide against the Muslim people’s will.

In response to another question regarding the French foreign minister’s visit to Iran in the coming days and the French government’s approach to the nuclear deal, the Leader’s top aide said that France’s words and behavior do not match.

KI/4239952