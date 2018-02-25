UNSC to vote on British-drafted resolution on Yemen tomorrow

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Under pressure from western powers, the UN Security Council is going to vote on Yemen and condemn Iran for alleged violating a UN arms embargo.

Britain drafted the resolution in consultation with the United States and France.

Russian has already declared its opposition to the drafted resolution. UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia has said that the resolution should be about renewing the work of experts monitoring sanctions against Yemen, rather than condemning Iran.

The draft text to renew U.N. sanctions on Yemen for another year would also allow the 15-member council to impose targeted sanctions for “any activity related to the use of ballistic missiles in Yemen,” the Reuters reported on February 18.

The US administration has been lobbying for months to hold Iran accountable for Yemeni Ansarullah movement's achievements in defending their country against Saudi-led coalition's aggression.

KI