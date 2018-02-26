FM Zarif departs for Serbia

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation has left Tehran for Belgrade as the first leg of his Balkans region and Eastern European tour.

Zarif’s accompanying delegation comprises a number of CEOs of Iranian enterprises from both private and public sectors, who would attend joint forums and meetings to discuss ways for expanding economic cooperation.

The Iranian top diplomat will then depart for Bulgaria, Croatia and Bosnia as other legs of his Eastern European tour.

Meeting with foreign ministers and other top officials of those countries as well as holding joint conferences between Iranian businessmen and their Eastern European counterparts are on Zarif's agenda during his tour.

