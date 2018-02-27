پارسی
Tue 27 February 2018
Serbian amb. visits MNA HQ
TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Serbian Ambassador Dragan Todorović visited Mehr News Agency HQ on Monday and met the different sections of the site.
By: Maryam Kamyab
2018-02-27 11:00
