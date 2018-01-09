Officials agreed to launch Iran-Serbia direct flights

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Dragan Todorovic the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the Islamic Republic of Iran met with the head of the civil aviation organization of Iran, and the two officials agreed to establish direct flight line between the two countries.

Following the conclusion of the air transport agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Serbia, and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on aviation cooperation between the two countries in July 2017, Dragan Todorovic the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the Islamic Republic of Iran met with the head of the civil aviation organization of Iran, on Monday, in Tehran.

The two officials discussed the avenues of developing air cooperation between the two countries.

Following the negotiations, the two officials agreed to open direct flights between Tehran and Serbia by two Iranian and one Serbian airliners.

According to the civil aviation organization of Iran, the air-line companies are currently paving the way for putting the agreement into practice and the flights will start in the near future.

YNG/ 4195102