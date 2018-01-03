Serbia anticipating rise in Iranian tourists

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Deputy prime minister of Serbia said his country was expecting an increase in the number tourists from Iran and China in the new year.

Rasim Ljajić, Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia and the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications, said his country gained revenue worth 1.2 euros through tourism in 2017 that was the most successful years for Serbia. He however anticipated that the figure will rise to € 1.4 billion in the year 2018.

He said the Serbian income for tourism in the first ten months of 2017 had hit 971 million euros.

Ljajić added that according to the plans and given the establishment of a visa-free regime with China and the airline between Beijing and Belgrade, Serbia’s earnings in the present year would amount to 1.4 billion euros, which would easily be achievable.

The official added that through visa waiver with Iran that took place in 2017 and the Tehran-Belgrade direct flight that is to be launched in January 2018, the number of tourists from Iran will increase.

Referring to the significant rise in the number of foreign tourists expected from China and Iran, he said “the target for 2018 is to increase the number of tourists in Serbia by 3.4 million tourists, out of which more than 1.6 million will be foreign tourists.”

It is worth noting that visa waiver for Iranian nationals holding ordinary passports was enforced on September 2, 2017 and the reciprocal waiver of visas for citizens of Serbia with a normal passport was enforced early November, which was intended to expand friendly relations between the two nations.

