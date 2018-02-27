Zarif meets with Serbia’s deputy PM, trade min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – On his visit to Serbia, Iran’s foreign minister met and talked with Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Tourism, Telecommunications Rasim Ljajić in Belgrade on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the various dimensions of trade and economic relations between the two countries, as well as barriers to the expansion of the relations between them and ways to remove them.

Energy sector, banking co-operation, consular cooperation, and tourism were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

