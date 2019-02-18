Iran ranked among top 10 tourism hubs in world

Iran enjoys rich natural tourism capacities, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran is among top 10 tourism hubs in the world in terms of historical, natural and tourism attractions.”

Speaking among reporters in Yazd province, he added, “this rank shows that all cities of the country enjoy their specific tourism capacities and potentials, so that foreign tourists have mainly traveled to the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent years to visit must-see and historical monuments of the country.”

He pointed to tourism attractions in west part of the country and said, “western part of the country enjoys unique natural and historical capacities and effective steps have been taken in line with propelling tourism towards these regions, because, country’s western provinces enjoy high tourism potentials that can generate employment and spur economy appropriately.”

For this purpose, effective steps have been taken in line with propelling tourism train towards west part of the country as of the beginning of the next month, he said, adding, “western part of the country enjoys unique rail road in a way that tourists can take advantage of breathtaking views of this region optimally.”

In this ceremony, Yazd Registration Plaque was unveiled as World Heritage City in the presence of governor general and some provincial officials.

MA/IRN