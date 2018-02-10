Pres. Rouhani slams pro-terrorists states bombarding neighbors

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Addressing the foreign ambassadors to Tehran on the advent of the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, President Rouhani condemned pro-militancy states in the Middle East.

“The message of our Revolution was not aggression against other countries but it was independence, no intervention of foreign meddlers in domestic affairs, and fair relations with the world,” said the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Iranian head of state made the remarks on Saturday while addressing the foreign ambassadors to Tehran and the political attaches of foreign countries residing in Tehran on the advent of the 39th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

“To me, this meeting as a contact with the representatives of the world at the time of ceremonies marking the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran is a blessed event,” said the Iranian president while opening his address.

“More than two centuries ago, or around last 150 years, the relations between countries were not close and intimate as the transportation of that time imposed limitations. The modernization of means of transportation like trains, ships, and airplanes made the world’s countries closer especially when financial transactions between banks eased monetary exchanges and the world got into a new paradigm,” Mr. Rouhani highlighted.

“Some countries made progress industrially while many other countries were deprived of technology but enjoyed great wealth of natural resources and these conditions formed the relations in the developing world which are unfair,” he maintained.

“The developed countries transported the natural resources of these countries with unfair prices and in place sold their products with unreasonable prices to these countries and it opened the path of exploitation and colonization and finally the nations were forced to uprise for revolutions,” said Mr. Rouhani.

“Thirty-nine years ago, due to humiliation of our nation through interventions and threading on religious feelings of our people a great revolution fruited in our country with a new message for people,” asserted Mr. Rouhani.

“The message of our Revolution was not exporting a state model and aggression against other countries but it was independence, prevention from foreign interference, and fair relations with the world,” reiterated the Iranian president.

“With establishment of central banks in the world, the minimum stable inflation was set up in almost 90 percent of countries and it led to development. Some industrial productions were conveyed to third world countries from advanced countries and finally global production kicked off,” he added.

“The progress in Eastern Asia was the byproduct of this change and new paradigm; unfortunately the countries of the Middle East lagged behind in this process and did not join the global economic chain,” he noted.

He then referred to lack of enough security, foreign presence and intervention of superpowers, and Israeli aggression in the last 70 years were the main reasons why the Middle Easterners did not achieved a place in the global chain of economy.

“Iran can be the gate for the countries of the region to get into this new paradigm as we have 12 million highly educated people while 4 million others are currently studying in universities,” Mr. Rouhani noted.

He emphasized that the regional problems have no way out but political solutions. He condemned militancy and funneling arms to the region as futile measures which will function as nothing more than worsening the crises in the region. Mr. Rouhani called for dialogue as the only means contributing to security and stability in the region.

“If a country holds that bolstering terrorism and bombarding neighboring countries can contribute to its stability, they are deeply wrong,” asserted Mr. Rouhani.

He highlighted that the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) as a model of peace in the world and described US probable decision to leave the nuclear agreement as the strategic mistake of US.

