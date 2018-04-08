Zarif, Valdai Club professors discuss intl. issues in Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received a host of professors and researchers from Russian Valdai Discussion Club in Tehran on Sunday and they discussed international developments in the meeting.

During the meeting, the most important regional and international issues from Iran and Russia status at the international arena, the future of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, AKA Iran nuclear agreement, signed between Iran and Sextet on July 14, 2015), et cetera were discussed by the two sides.

Also, Iranian diplomatic chief addressed the meeting and presented his view on the current status of the international system, trends, players, and the future perspective. He then answered the questions posed by some of the professors in the meeting.

Earlier on February 19, Mr. Zarif addressed a panel at Valdai Discussion Club’s Middle East Conference in Moscow. There he called the Russians to play a more instrumental role on the path to have a paradigm shift in the Middle East and the West Asia. He asserted that Iran is after a new atmosphere in the region based on dialogue and inclusion.

