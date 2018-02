TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Spanish counterpart Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo here on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged their views on bilateral, regional and international ties.

The visiting Spanish foreign minister also met and held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Leader’s Special Aide and member of Expediency Council Ali-Akbar Velayati.

It is supposed that Spanish foreign minister will hold talks with Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali Shamkhani, the report concluded.

MA/82839206