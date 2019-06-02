Alireza Faghani to officiate Iran-Syria friendly match

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on June 6, where Marc Wilmots will lead Iranian team as coach.

Iran will also play South Korea five days later at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

Faghani will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Reza Sokhandan and Mohammadreza Mansouri in this match.

Born in 1978, Alireza Faghani has been on the international list of referees since 2008 and has officiated important matches like 2014 AFC Champions League Final, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Final, 2015 FIFA Club World Cup Final, 2016 Olympic Football Final and 2018 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off.

