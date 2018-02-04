Iran asks AFC to respect rights to play on desired grounds

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Football Federation has asked the AFC to respect Iranian football clubs’ freedom of choice in selecting their host venues when they meet Saudi teams.

In a letter to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Iran has officially asked the Asian body to respect the rights of the Iranian teams when it comes to matches versus Saudi Arabia’s football teams to select their host venues.

The letter, which is sent by Mohammad Reza Saket, Secretary-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Football Federation to the Secretary-General of the AFC, reads “the Saudi teams have been able to select host stadiums and cities, and Saudi teams will host two Iranian football representatives in the UAE and Kuwait. In return, Iranian football representatives should be able to use their own rights to choose neutral venues.”

Therefore, the Iranian Football Federation asks the AFC to respect the Iranian clubs’ right to select the playing fields they want like their Saudi counterparts.

KI