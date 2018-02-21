Esteghlal defeats Al-Hilal, Persepolis loses to Al-Sadd at ACL

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Esteghlal moved two points clear at the top of Group D in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday after beating Al Hilal 1-0 on Tuesday.

The only goal of the game at the Al-Seeb Stadium came a minute into the second half when shaky defender Abdullah Al Hafith score an own goal to hand Iran's Etheghlal an upset win in Seeb, Oman.

Esteghlal could have scored more goals but their strikers missed their chances.

Esteghlal remain top of the table with 4 points, followed by Al Rayyan of Qatar (two points), the UAE’s Al Ain (one point) and Al Hilal (one point).

Esteghlal will meet Al Ain in the UAE on March 6 and Al Hilal will entertain Qatar’s Al Rayyan in Riyadh.

Over in Group C, Al Sadd made it two wins in a row as they recorded 3-1 triumph over last year’s semi-finalists Persepolis at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Baghdad Boundjah gave Al Sadd a lead with a header from the center of the box to the top left corner in the 36th minute.

Boundjah was on target once again in the 56th minute after receiving a pass from Xavi into the box.

Boualem Khoukhi scored Al Sadd’s third goal in the 66th minute following dreadful mistakes by Persepolis’s defenders.

Substitute Siamak Nemati scored a consolation goal for Persepolis in the dying moments of the match.

Al Sadd move top of the table with six points, followed by Persepolis (three points), Nasaf (three points) and Al Wasl (without point).

Persepolis will host Al Wasl of the UAE on March 5, while Al Sadd travel to Qarshi to face Nasaf.

