TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of a number of Iranian convicts on the occasion of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani to pardon or reduce the sentences of 565 eligible inmates convicted by courts of common pleas, the Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The pardon comes on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which was marked nationwide on February 11.

