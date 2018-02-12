Leader hails nation's epic turnout to Feb. 11 rallies

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – In a message issued Sun., Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the Iranian people for their epic participation at the nationwide rallies in commemoration of the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The following is the full text of the message:

Dear prideful nation of Iran!

Today, your determination and insight created a massive and splendid event. The magnificence of your gatherings today—which according to precise calculations, was greater in number and more passionate than previous years—was a resolute and staunch response to the nemeses, the enemies, and the oath breakers.

Relying on their distorted and false perceptions of Iran and Iranians, the enemies spent all their propaganda efforts on trying to turn this year's 22nd of Bahman [February 11, anniversary of Islamic Revolution] into a frigid and anti-revolution event. You've exhibited the livelihood and dynamism of the Islamic Revolution by expressing your adherence to the late Imam Khomeini's ideals, shouting out our slogans and through your passionate turnout.

The roar of the Iranian nation will force the enemy to retreat, and their [the Iranian nation's] resolute willpower will ruin their [the enemy's] wrongful calculations. The authorities of the country should appreciate this unique phenomenon: they should serve the nation and defend the ideals of the revolution through comprehensive resistance, revolutionary spirit, and selfless endeavor.

The future belongs to our vigilant and insightful nation; we, the officials, must not lag behind the nation, we must keep up with them. "Do not weaken or grieve: you shall have the upper hand, should you be faithful [Quran 3:139]."

