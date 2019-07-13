Iran to host 21st ICCU in Aug.

The Executive Secretary of the ICCU2019 Mojde Mazidi said that the main goal of the congress is to update scientific knowledge of fellow Cardiologists and other specialists in the cardiovascular related fields living in Iran.

This year's four-day congress will be assisted by prominent and high ranking local and international professors form Italy, England, France, Turkey, Austria, Germany, Kuwait, Egypt and North America, she added.

In addition to presenting latest results of international scientific researches in cardiovascular diseases, this year's latest guidelines also will be reviewed and discussed, Mazidi noted.

Online Web Symposium and Live Internet Broadcasting of the scientific lectures are amongst new technologies which will be used during the 21st congress to make programs and information more accessible for all Iranian Interested Physicians, Nurses and Specialists in the related fields, she mentioned.

Along with the scientific lectures, international and local companies active in Cardiovascular Diseases also will exhibit their latest technologies in drugs and medical equipment.

