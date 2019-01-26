Iran’s electrical grid grows by 11 times since 1979 revolution

According to the Ministry of Energy, as Iran is preparing itself for celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the country's power sector has been able to play an important role in economic development and development of the country by developing its projects in various fields.

An overview of the activities of this industry in the field of construction of electricity networks in terms of transmission and distribution in the country suggests that the length of power networks at the time of the Revolution in 1979 was about 81,000 km, while this figure is now standing at 923,000 kilometers with the people who live in the remotest places have now been provided with electricity.

According to statement by the Energy Ministry, these figures show that the power grid has no increased by more than 11 times.

They also show that electricity in Iran, regardless of power plants and substations, is in more than 923,000km, which is about 154 times the neighboring countries with their geographical sizes being taken into account and 74 times longer than the diameter of the Earth.

The length of the country's electricity distribution networks has risen from 68,000 km to about 798,000km to date.

