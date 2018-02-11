پارسی
Sun 11 February 2018
Feb. 11 rallies underway in Tehran
TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – The magnificent and spectacular gathering of Iranian nation on Feb. 11 rallies to mark 39th anniversary of Islamic Revolution is being held attended by millions of people and officials.
By: Ghayyoumi, Kamyab, Riazi, Farshforoush
2018-02-11 11:15
February 11 Rallies
Islamic Revolution
National Rallies