High-ranking Russian officials attend Islamic Revolution celebration

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Embassy in Moscow played host to prominent political and cultural Russian figures in a ceremony that marked the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanei hosted a ceremony to mark the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution at his official residence in Moscow.

High-ranking Russian officials, such as Russian President’s special envoy for humanitarian and economic cooperation with Caspian Sea states and also Russian

Deputy Foreign Minister were among the Russian officials who attended the ceremony. In addition, more than 30 ambassadors, Russian military officials and military attaches also attended the ceremony.

