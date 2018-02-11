High-ranking Russian officials attend Islamic Revolution celebration

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanei hosted a ceremony to mark the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution at his official residence in Moscow.
High-ranking Russian officials, such as Russian President’s special envoy for humanitarian and economic cooperation with Caspian Sea states and also Russian
Deputy Foreign Minister were among the Russian officials who attended the ceremony. In addition, more than 30 ambassadors, Russian military officials and military attaches also attended the ceremony.
