Enemies using failed terrorist groups to disrupt Iran’s security

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has said that the enemies have resorted to failed terrorists groups to disrupt Iran’s security, adding that they will never succeed.

Larijani made the remarks in a ceremony in commemoration of Holy Shrine Defenders in Zarring Shahr in Isfahan Province, central Iran.

Parliament speaker said that the US government opposes the Holy Shrine Defenders and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, adding that Islamic groups like Hezbollah have always supported the Deprived.

Larijani added that a few days ago, the Revolutionary Guard's ground forces reported that a team of ISIL terrorists had entered Iran with a great deal of money and equipment "to make noise" but they were arrested, adding that the enemies and some countries in the region want to disrupt Iran’s security using failed terrorists groups.

Meanwhile, he emphasized that Iran is the safest part of the volatile region, while adding that the enemies have targeted the country’s economy as well.

He called for putting the people’s economic problems at the top of the government’s agenda.

