Iran exports 160 tonnes of red gold in 10 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – Deputy Head of Iran's Union of Sellers and Exporters of Saffron Gholamreza Miri said Iran has exported 160 tons of saffron in 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21 to Jan. 22).

The agreed price of saffron has increased the red gold rate as much as 15 to 20 percent, he maintained.

He put the current minimum and maximum rate of each kilogram of saffron in the market at 32 and 52 million rials respectively, so that the agreed purchase of this product was started by the Central Rural Cooperatives Organization about three months ago.

The agreed purchase of saffron has been launched by the Central Organization For Rural Cooperatives Of Iran in order to support saffron growers and farmers financially, he said, adding, “in the current situation, the Organization and exporters should establish fair relationship with each other in order to spur growth of this product.”

Miri pointed to saffron export saying, “160 tons of saffron was exported from the country since the beginning of the current year up to the Iranian month of Dey (from March 21 to Jan. 22), showing a significant 23 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

MA/4223186