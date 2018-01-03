Iran aims to form leading brand for saffron

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Head of Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives of Iran (CORC) suggested forming a strong brand for Iranian saffron in a bid to gain 80% of shares in the global market.

Alia Osat Hashemi, Managing Director of CORC, made the remarks whule addressing a meeting with the officials of private and state sectors of Saffron. The session sought to make decisions on export and trade issues in the market for saffron.

Hashemi called for taking necessary measures for elevation of Iran’s share in the global saffron market from the current 30 per cent to as high as 80 per cent.

Referring to the necessity of planning as national level to meet national interests, he added “once a powerful brand is established for the Iranian saffron, it will undoubtedly benefit both farmers and businessmen.”

Managing director of the Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives of Iran said it was also possible to create a basis for creation of a global stock exchange for Iran’s saffron, and to this end, bodies involved in production and exports of the precious product need to join hands with the FAO representative.

Hashemi went on to urge businessmen to encourage farmers to be more productive; “the move will undoubtedly exert a positive effect on the country’s trade balance by providing the necessary coherence in protecting domestic production,” he underlined.

CORS director recalled that Iran accounted for 70 percent of the world’s saffron output asserting “we may not have much control over oil prices, but we can definitely be more effective in controlling those of saffron.”

He lamented that fact that saffron is presently being packed only on the basis of domestic consumption without taking into account the diversity of international markets. “The possibility however exists to convince the whole world to supply their demand for saffron through Iran only.”

Hashemi stressed that competitive business must be moved from domestic markets to international ones since saffron specifically belongs to Iran. “Such flexibility will mark an excellent incentive for farmers and will ultimately be profitable for the country,” the official concluded.

HA/4189780