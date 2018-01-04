Saffron export in S Khorasan up 22%

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Export of saffron in South Khorasan province increased 22 percent in the eight months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21 to Nov. 22) as compared to the same period last year.

Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade for Exports Affairs Mojtaba Khosrotaj made the remark on Wednesday night saying, “effective steps have been taken in the field of solving unemployment problem in the country.”

Speaking in a ceremony to honor exemplary exporters of South Khorasan Province, he pointed to the generation of employment in the country and added, “once promotion of export is ignored, employment opportunities cannot be generated in this sector.”

All countries in the world focus on promoting export in national development, he said, adding, “we believe that promotion of export requires planning accurately.”

He, who is the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), called on the government to remove barriers facing exporters of the country and said, “imposition of import and export rules and regulations, payment of facilities to economic activists and provision of suitable ways for constructive competition in export field are the main task of the government which should be taken into serious consideration.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khosrotaj called for setting up representative office in other countries in order to promote export activities.

He put the number of commercial envoys in other countries at 20 and said, “establishing representative office in other countries can help exporters to eye target markets suitably.”

Turning to the high export capacities and potentials in South Khorasan Province, he said, “tile and ceramics export in the country has witnessed a considerable six percent growth in the current year (to end March 20, 2018) as compared to a year before.”

The deputy minister once again urged the respected government to take effective steps in the field of supporting export activists and domestic exporters to spur production and generate more employment opportunities in the country.

MA/4190815