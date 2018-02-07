Iran ready to help Turkey with its concerns in Syria

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – In a meeting with Turkish FM on Wednesday, Hassan Rouhani expressed Iran's readiness for helping Turkey with concerns about Syria's future.

In the meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu in Tehran, Iran’s president emphasized the expansion of friendly and brotherly relations with neighboring countries, adding Iran wants to strengthen relations with Turkey in all fields.

President Rouhani hailed two countries' high-level talks on the expansion of bilateral, regional and international cooperation, saying that the two governments are willing to develop and strengthen relations as two friendly and brother neighboring countries.

Referring to the necessity of trying to reach the target of $30 billion in bilateral trade, Iranian president said that developing bilateral relations between the two countries, the decision to use national currencies in financial transactions, and efforts to accelerate the implementation of the bilateral agreements could further strengthen Tehran-Ankara economic relations and cooperation to achieve that target.

Rouhani noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand relations with Turkey in the energy sector and welcomes the presence of Turkish investors and economic entities in Iran's oil and gas projects.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Iranian president hailed Sochi summit’s role in resolving the regional issues, saying “fortunately, the tripartite relations between Iran, Turkey and Russia today are very important in regional affairs, while in the current situation, the need for further consultation and cooperation is needed to resolve the Syrian crisis.”

In his press conference on Tuesday, Rouhani had wished that Turkey would stop the ongoing Turkish military operation in northern Syria, saying that it only increases tension in the war-torn country.

Moreover, in today's meeting , Iran’s president stressed the necessity of fighting against terrorism in Syria, adding “unfortunately, today some [states] want to redraw the geographical boundaries in the region, and after the failure in northern Iraq, they have designed another plot in northern Syria.”

Rouhani expressed Iran’s readiness to help Turkey with its concerns in Syria and to further cooperate with Ankara in resolving the regional problems.

Turkish foreign minister, for his part, said that Turkey does not have an eye on Syria’s land,” adding that Turkey’s ongoing operation in Syria is temporary and it is only targeting ‘terrorists’ there.

Cavusoglu also stressed the importance of strengthening the regional and international relations between Iran and Turkey, adding that the Islamic Cooperation Organization meeting in Istanbul with good support from Iran led to the failure of the conspiracy against the region.

Turkish foreign minister added that "one of the main goals of the United States in the region is to influence Iran's and Turkey's growing friendships,” adding that the two countries must continue to work on resolving regional problems, especially in Syria together.

Cavusoglu emphasized "we believe that we must stand against conspiracies that are aimed at undermining the territorial integrity of the countries of the region."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Tehran for an official visit on Wednesday and before meeting Iran’s president, he met and talked with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

