Iran supports Syrian govt. to repel security threats

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – In an interview with MNA, Parliament Speaker Special Aide in International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said helping Bashar Assad’s government was the best decision that Iran could make to repel threats.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian born 1964 in Damghan, Semnan province in the center of Iran, is the former Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs in Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is the current Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs and Assistant to Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani. He is fluent in Arabic and English, besides his native Persian.

At the start of the interview, Amir-Abdollahian talked about the crisis in Syria, saying that Iran made the best decision to help the Syrian government.

He went on to add that if Iran had not helped Syria, and had not helped its allies in the Islamic world, which are exposed to the Zionist regime’s threat, it would have had to fight the terrorists inside its territory and we would have witnessed dozens of terrorist attacks inside the country.

Regarding finding a solution to the crisis in Syria, former deputy foreign minister said “if the US does not interfere and allows the political talks in Astana and Sochi to reach a conclusion, a political solution can be found and the refugees will return to their country,” adding that free elections in Syria can guarantee the political future of Syria.

Referring to the important place that Palestine has in Iran’s foreign policy, Amir-Abdollahian stated that Iran has always stresses the need for supporting the Palestinian resistance against the threats posed by the Zionist regime, which in turn threatens Iran and regional security, adding that Hamas is at the forefront of the resistance because of that Iran has always supported the movement as the main part of the resistance against the Zionist regime.

With regard to Saudi Arabia, Parliament Speaker Special Aide in International said that Iran has never put Saudi Arabia among its enemies, meanwhile he condemned the Saudis for spreading Wahhabism and terrorism in the region, saying that the current terrorism in the region originates from the wrong thinking of Wahhabism.

With respect to Iran’s defensive missile program, Amir-Abdollahian criticized the arrogant United States for trying to open a new file against Iran like the nuclear on.

