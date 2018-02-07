Turkish FM en route to Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday to hold talks with senior Iranian officials on bilateral and regional issues.

During his one-day stay in Tehran, the Turkish foreign minister will hold talks with President Hassan Rouhani and his counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He will discuss a range of bilateral issues and regional developments with President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Zarif.

Çavuşoğlu’s visit takes place as Turkey has been engaged in a major military offensive in northwestern Syrian city of Afrin in a bid to eliminate the US-backed YPG, which Ankara views as a terror organization as well as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK).

Iran has been critical about the Turkish operation, calling on Ankara to protect the territorial integrity of Syria and to avoid the escalation of crisis in the Middle Eastern country.

Iran, Turkey and Russia are the three guarantor states of a cease-fire agreement in Syria, working closely together within the Astana Peace Process to establish de-escalation zones and settle the Syrian crisis.

