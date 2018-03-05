Rouhani, Erdoğan slated to meet in April

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are scheduled to meet next month, Chairman of Turkish Parliament's Foreign Committee Volkan Bozkir said Sunday.

The Turkish parliamentary official made the announcement in a meeting with the Iranian head of Iran-Turkeys’ Friendship Parliamentary Group on Sunday in Tehran, calling for expansion of bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in tourism and the private sector.

Volkan Bozkir also noted Turkey’s cooperation with Iran and Russia on the Syrian situation within the framework of the Sochi meeting, describing his country’s approach toward all countries, particularly the neighboring ones, to be based on friendship and close cooperation.

Ahmad Alirezabeigi, for his part, highlighted the vast opportunities between the two sides for developing political, economic, cultural and tourism cooperation, adding that the two countries’ parliaments could also play a significant role in cementing and expanding bilateral relations.

He further deemed “positive” and “constructive” Tehran and Ankara’s political and regional cooperation in combating terrorism, saying the cooperation acts as a hindrance to the excessive demands and greed of the world powers.

