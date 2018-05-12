Rouhani urges private sector to seize opportunity of stable currency market  

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – During Saturday meeting of Economic Board of the Government, Iranian Pres. Rouhani urged the private sector to take advantage of currency stability for improving production and employment.

Chaired by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Economic Board of the Government meeting convened early on Saturday, during which Iranian officials discussed implementation of economic policies.

During the meeting, industry minister and economy minister, as well as the governor of the Central Bank of Iran briefed the board on the allocation of foreign currency to different sectors.

Based on the report, in the first 20 days of the current Iranian month [21 April to 21 May], the value of the country's exports has increased 32 per cent and the total value of imports has increased 5 per cent.

The President called on all economic organs and banks to implement the new foreign currency policies and take advantage of currency stability for production and employment.

The ministry of foreign affairs also reported on discussions with European countries on the other side's commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Mr. Rouhani also demanded that the foreign ministry send delegations for direct dialogue with China, Russia and European countries on the continuation of the JCPOA in the light of the US withdrawal from the agreement.

