Pres. Rouhani calls for massive turnout to Feb. 11 rallies

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – President Rouhani has invited the nation to turn out in large numbers to demonstrate unity and solidarity during the Feb. 11 rallies on the occasion of 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“A massive turnout in the rallies will leave hostile and malevolent countries in despair and desperation for a long time, and foil their every attempt at undermining Iran,” President Rouhani said during a cabinet session on Wednesday.

“People’s passionate participation in the rallies will show that their ties with the government are deep and friendly and still in line with the principles of the Revolution,” he added.

“The enemy in the past few months had devised a number of plots against the Establishment of the Islamic Republic as well as the great Iranian nation, but everything that they had planned were doomed to failure and our people stood up confidently and resolutely against them,” Rouhani stressed.

He went on to add, “in the past few months, we managed to eliminate dangerous terrorists in the region that were backed by hegemonic powers. This is a great victory for us.”

“The US plots against our people and foreign policy also failed to yield their desired results,” Rouhani said. “During this time, the UN Security Council as well as many major countries in the world said a resonating ‘no’ to the American government and affirmed in a clear voice that the Iranian nation is on a right and legal path.”

President Rouhani further noted the numerous plots against the Islamic World, particularly the Palestinian issue and Donald Trump’s Jerusalem decision, calling on the public to have an epic and enthusiastic participation at the nationwide rallies on Feb. 11 to show their support and solidarity.

