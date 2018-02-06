Iran attracts $12bn foreign investment since New Year

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (MNA) – Iran’s economy minister said that during the past 10 months of Iranian year (beginning on March 20) Iran has attracted $12 billion worth of foreign investment.

Visiting Semnan province in the center of Iran to inaugurate several economic projects in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian told reporters that the economic growth rate without oil revenues is estimated at 6% and with oil revenues at 7%.

Saying that $30 billion worth of foreign investment was predicted for the current Iranian year, Karbasian added “an amount of $12 billion has been attracted so far.”

