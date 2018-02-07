Iran oil production surpasses 3.8m bpd in January

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – Iran's daily crude oil production increased by 30,000 barrels last month (January) to reach 3,830,000 bpd, indicating the highest increase in oil production among OPEC member states after Saudi Arabia.

Iran has increased its production in the oil fields west of the Karun River, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) qoeted US Bloomberg as saying.

Saudi Arabia's oil production increased by 60,000 bpd to 10.10 million bpd, though still less than the amount agreed in the OPEC agreement.

China, India, Japan and South Korea, as the four main Asian customers in Iran, purchased an average of 1.270 million bpd in 2017, indicating 2.5% increase compared to last year, though government statistics show that oil purchase by those four Asian countries from Iran dropped by 16.3% pct on-yr in December and January.

In December, 2017, China, India, Japan and South Korea imported a total of 1.550,000 barrels of oil per day from Iran.

Although Japan's oil imports from Iran in December, 2017 dropped by 11 pct on-yr to 241,000 barrels per day, the month-on-month increase was 17 percent.

Japan's oil imports from Iran were announced in December 2016 at 271,000 bpd.

KI/IRN82823524