Iran; world’s 18th biggest economy: cabinet spox

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Cabinet Spokesman Nobakht said Tue. that Iran is the 18th biggest economy in the world, with over $81,000 billion added to the country’s GPD last year, and $94,000 billion in the current year.

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht made the remark in his weekly press conference on Tuesday, while pointing to a recent report by the World Bank, which placed Iran in the 18th place following Spain and Canada in the ranking of GDP in terms of purchasing power in 2017.

Nobakht went on to add, “Iran is ranked 19th in the world in scientific production. The Islamic Republic establishment has managed to acquire the nuclear knowledge and technology and to have a strong presence in this infinite sphere.”

“With all problems facing the Iranian nation, according to the reports by the World Bank, not only has our distribution of income improved compared to the pre-Revolution era, but our Gini ratio is better than that in the United States, China and Russia.”

Nobakht maintained that Iran’s economic growth has nothing to do with a particular government, adding that the nation’s respect for the establishment is well-deserved.

MS/4226583