Croatia eyeing investment opportunities in Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Stribor Kikerec, Croatian Ambassador to Tehran, told the Iranian lawmaker that Croatian companies are enthusiastic about investing in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

“Croatian companies are very eager to invest in Iran in areas of infrastructure and energy projects,” said the Croatia’s Ambassador to Tehran Stribor Kikerec.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian MP Hamidreza Fouladgar, the Chair of Iran-Croatia Parliamentary Friendship Group on Sunday.

The Croatian diplomat also highlighted the commonalities and the deep ties between the two countries as good bases for developing bilateral relations.

“We attach great importance to developing and expanding cooperation with Iran in areas like energy, tourism, and economy,” he asserted.

The Iranian legislator also in this meeting for his part called for more cooperation between Iran and Croatia in areas of trade, industry, and economy.

YNG/IRN82820024