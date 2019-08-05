  1. Technology
Iran to be among manufacturers of aircraft spare parts

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Secretary of the Space Technology Development and Advanced Transportation HQ, Manouchehr Manteghi said that Islamic Republic of Iran will be listed among manufacturers of spare parts for aircraft.

He pointed to receiving international licenses for manufacturing spare parts for aircraft by the domestic manufacturers and added, “it is hoped that Islamic Republic of Iran will be able to manufacture parts for planes within the next seven years observing requirements of international standards.”

He made the remarks on Sun. on the sidelines of introducing technological requirements of repair and maintenance of plane in the Innovation and Development Fund and added, “aircraft is a complicated and complex product, manufacturing of which requires obtaining international licenses.”

Fortunately, domestic manufacturers managed to obtain international licenses for manufacturing main spare parts needed for aircraft which are not subject to sanctions, Manteghi added.

Major suppliers and manufacturers of aircraft spare parts are European companies, he said, adding, “with the coordination made, Iran will turn into one of the main suppliers of spare parts for aircraft through winning international licenses by the next seven years.”

