French, Italian companies provide finance for Iran Air’s new planes

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran Air (HOMA) CEO Farzaneh Sharafbafi told the media that Iran Air will use the credit lines of French and Italian companies to buy new Airbus and ATR airplanes.

“To buy some new aircrafts, the two plane-makers of France and Italy have specified two credit lines for Iran Air (HOMA),” announced Iran Air (HOMA) CEO Farzaneh Sharafbafi on Sunday.

She made the remarks on the sidelines of the ceremony to unveil 5 books about the martyrs of Iran-Air.

“We are negotiating with Airbus to use the finance provided by this company to buy some airplanes of this company and we would use the credit lines provided by the French and Italian companies to buy some other Airbus and ATR air-crafts,” noted the CEO.

“The financial provision for buying the first eleven Airbus and ATR airplanes were taken from the national development fund with the agency of Industry and Mining Bank, but Iran-Air is after using different sources to buy new air-planes,” she declared.

